Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: Finally! the season finale is here

The much-anticipated volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 has finally dropped on Netflix today, July 1. Netflix's Original Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 has two episodes, however, this time the format is different. The final instalment of Stranger Things went live on Netflix India at 12.30 pm.
The first episode of a massively popular horror sci-fi series Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 is one hour 25 minutes long. Meanwhile, the finale episode of the show is two-and-a-half hours long, making the collective length of the final part nearly four hours.
The last and final instalment of Stranger Things has released after a wait of over one month as the trailer of Volume 2 had ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering what to expect from the show finale.
A lot of fans are expecting the deaths of their favourite characters as Twitterati pleaded show-makers not to kill the character of Steve Harrington, which is played by Joe Keery on the show.
A Twitter user said, "if they kill steve harrington tomorrow, i will turn into vecna and destroy everyone idc. #StrangerThings4." Another wrote, "me waiting for the inevitable disaster that stranger things volume 2 and vecna will be since I refuse to trust the duffer bros."
