'Stranger Things 4' Vol 1 breaks Netflix's viewership record with premiere

"Stranger Things" season four volume one has become the most viewed English-language series on Netflix by breaking the record for the biggest ever premiere weekend of "Bridgerton 2".
The sci-fi series, created by the Duffer Brothers, returned to the streamer after a gap of three years with seven episodes. The second volume is set to release on July 1 with two episodes.
According to Netflix's newly released Top 10 rankings, Season four of the Duffer Brothers' hit sci-fi series was viewed for 287 million hours during the week of May 23-30, landing in the No. 1 position following its premiere on May 27, reported Variety.
All four seasons of Stranger Things made it back into Netflix's Top 5 titles for the week of May 23-30.
Taking the No. 3 spot with 28 million hours viewed was Season 1 of Stranger Things, which first crept back into the Top 10 last week as fans rewatched the series in preparation for Season 4.
Season 3 followed right behind in fourth place with 24.2 million hours, followed by Season 2 in fifth place with 22.2 million hours.
Bridgerton Season 2 was viewed for 193 million hours over its debut weekend, which occurred during the week of March 21-27. That impressive three-day viewership was a record-breaker for the streamer, with Bridgerton Season 2 becoming the most-watched Netflix English-language TV title in its premiere weekend in Netflix history.
"Stranger Things 4" now holds that title by breaking the previous record by nearly 50 per cent.
The series, which first premiered on the streamer in 2016, has already been renewed for its fifth and final season.
