Sushant told ex-girlfriend he was 'unhappy', Rhea 'harassed' him: Report

Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, had reportedly informed Bihar Police that the late actor was quite unhappy because Rhea Chakraborty harassed him.

Ankita made her claim while she was visiting Sushant's family in Patna, a report in news18.com stated. According to the website, Ankita told the police that through a chat around the time of release of her Bollywood debut film, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" in 2019, Sushant mentioned being "harassed" by his then current girlfriend Rhea.

A report in dnaindia.com corroborated the news saying a source had informed the website that, according to Ankita, Sushant had told her that "he is quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him".



The news18.com report further stated that Ankita's above-mentioned chat with Sushant was shared with the police at that time.

Sushant dated Ankita, his co-star of the hit TV series "Pavitra Rishta", for almost six years after which they parted ways. After Sushant's demise in June, Ankita had visited the actor's family, when they were in Mumbai to perform his last rites.

During her visit to Patna later, Ankita had reportedly shown the above-mentioned chats to Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

On Tuesday, it came to light that Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including his girlfriend Rhea, for abetment to suicide.

On Wednesday, Ankita took to social media to share a cryptic post. The actress tweeted an image that reads "Truth Wins", on her verified account.