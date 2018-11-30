The dead souls of Moscow: A tale of two movies and statue of Anna Akhmatova

Ever since my childhood I have been excited, even electrified, by movies. In my college days in Calcutta (now Kolkata), in search of alternative experience beyond Indian and Hollywood movies, I used to frequent the local film society events, showing some commercially unavailable European fare.

Short of funds, these film society outfits mainly went for movies they could procure at low cost. The East European consulates in the city were particularly generous in making available films from their countries. Most of them involved grim, but occasionally gripping, stories of life struggles ...