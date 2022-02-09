JUST IN
'The Power of the Dog' tops Oscar nominations with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10
Business Standard

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscars 2022 nominations: Details here

Here are some of the Oscar nominees making waves

  • The Power Of The Dog, directed by Jane Campion, is a revisionist Western that examines toxic masculinity. It got the most nods— 12

The Power Of The Dog

  • It included those for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch (pictured)
  • Dune is second in the list with 10 nominations

dune

  • Indian documentary feature Writing With Fire was nominated for Best Documentary Feature
  • It chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women

Writing With Fire

























SNUBS & SURPRISES

chart


chart

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home only won a nomination in Visual Effects. Lady Gaga and Jared Leto missed out on a nomination for House of Gucci. Kristen Stewart, though, was a surprise Best Actress nominee
  • Judi Dench, 87, is the oldest nominee, for Best Supporting Actress for Belfas

Judi Dench

Judi Dench

First Published: Wed, February 09 2022. 00:46 IST

