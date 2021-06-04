Walt Disney opens Marvel-themed ‘Avengers’ campus in California

-
ALSO READ
K Madhavan elevated as President of Walt Disney Company India, Star India
Netflix and Walt Disney emerge as big winners at the Golden Globes
Disneyland, other California theme parks, stadiums could reopen April 1
Disney crosses streaming milestone, aims to open California parks in April
Walt Disney names K Madhavan as India unit chief after Uday Shankar's exit
-
When Walt Disney Co. debuted its Cars Land themed area at its California Adventure park in 2012, celebrities and TV crews stretched for blocks along a red carpet leading to the resort.
The park’s newest attraction, the Marvel-superhero-themed Avengers Campus, debuts this weekend without that level of fanfare. The company held a relatively subdued opening ceremony Wednesday evening. It was livestreamed with some celebrities — and fireworks — but without the usual hoopla.
“I’m excited to see the world returning to some level of normalcy,” Josh D’Amaro, head of the entertainment giant’s parks division, said during the event.
Theme parks in California are still operating at 35 per cent capacity limits — until at least June 15, when the caps lift statewide and non-California residents can attend. Even then Disney will likely be limiting crowds as it looks to enforce its own social-distancing targets.
The world’s largest theme-park operator is requiring reservations to enter its resorts. And both Disneyland and the adjacent California Adventure, located in Anaheim, California, are already sold out for much of June. As a result, Disney may be holding back on its promotions, billboards and TV commercials for fear of disappointing fans.
“It’s not like they have to promo — if they do it, they just have to say ‘no’ to people,” said David Price, a theme-park consultant whose father worked on the original Disneyland. “That may be part of their slow opening.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor