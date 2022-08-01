When will season 3 of Ted Lasso be released? Check all latest details here

Comedy-drama Ted Lasso will return with its third season very soon on . Fans cannot wait for the third season after what happened at the end of the second season of the Emmy award-winning show.

Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso, in a recent interview with Popculture.com, shared details about season three of the show. He said the show would return to television 'hopefully' by the end of this year.

The production of Ted Lasso Season 3 started in February, according to The Reporter. Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca on The Late Late Show With James Corden, said that the filming would begin on Valentine's Day, which was "rather lovely."

Going on for seven months, the third season's production is close to complete. The show's third season will reportedly premiere this fall on .

The show lead, Jason Sudekis, who plays the titular role, said last year on Tonight, "I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can't look at Season 4 when we're in the middle of Season 3. We can't worry about the championships when we're in the first round of playoffs, you know?"

However, multiple reports said this would be the last season of the award-winning show.

Reports said that AFC Richmond would be back on the show in the third season as it was promoted after being relegated in Season 1 end.