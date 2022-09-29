ICICI Pru, 14 insurance firms evaded Rs 824 crore input tax credit

JUST IN
Business Standard

Officials said further investigation revealed that other insurance companies and NBFCs also exploited a similar route to avail of ineligible ITC

Insurance companies | ITC | ICICI Prudential

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said
Representational Image

The GST intelligence authority has unearthed tax evasion of Rs 824 crore by 15 insurance companies, officials said on Thursday. The companies, including ICICI Prudential, are alleged to have availed of input tax credit (ITC) credit without supply of goods and services.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 22:07 IST

