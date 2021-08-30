430 million Jan Dhan accounts have Rs 1.46 trillion, shows data

The PM Jan Dhan Yojana has about 430.4 million accounts with total deposits amounting to Rs 1.46 trillion as on August 2021. Of these, about 86%, or 368.6 million accounts, are operative.

Seven years after the initiative was launched, the average deposit per account is Rs 3,398, which has increased 2.7 times over August 2015. About 312.3 million Rupay cards have been issued to Jan Dhan accountholders.

The government has also launched the Jan Dhan Darshak — a mobile application to provide a citizen-centric platform to locate banking touch points such as bank branches, ATMs, bank correspondents, and post offices in the country.

The app uses geographic information system (GIS) mapping facility to identify inhabited villages that do not have a banking touch-point within a distance of 5 km. About 99.95 per cent villages are now covered either by a bank branch or bank correspondent within a 5-km distance.