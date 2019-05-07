66% complaints resolved via mediation in FY18: Banking Ombudsman report

The 21 Offices of Banking Ombudsman (OBO) received 163,590 complaints in FY18, an annual increase of 24.9 per cent. Inclusive of the pending complaints at the start of the year, it was up by 28 per cent, but the good news was that the disposal rate was 96.5 per cent compared to the 92 per cent in FY17, says the Reserve Bank of India’s Annual Report of the Banking Ombudsman Scheme released last week.

There was a marked uptick in the number of complaints resolved through mediation, which rose to 65.82 per cent from 42.43 per cent during this period. The major grounds for complaints ...