A long wait for bank CEOs as RBI delays FY18 bonuses, stock options

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is yet to clear the bonuses and stock options of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of private sector banks for 2017-18, even as the curtains are set to come down on fiscal 2018-19.

The logjam is due to the variable pay component of a new compensation policy in the works, even as the financials of these banks are being gone over with a fine tooth-comb. ALSO READ: RBI forms new NBFCs' category by merging 3 to ease operational flexibility The delay in giving the nod to CEO packages is by far the longest yet. “Usually ...