After a lull, IndusInd Bank on course to regain investor confidence

After a long spell of being shunned by investors, IndusInd Bank seems to be on the path to regaining some of the lost trust. Gains of 22 per cent for the stock since the bank declared its September-quarter (Q2) results suggest investors see some merit in the bank’s asset-quality guidance.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) during the quarter rose to 2.15 per cent while its slippages or loans turning bad more than doubled on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,102 crore. Not only was this the steepest increase in stress seen by the bank, but the fact that it came at a ...