Business Standard

Alok Kumar Choudhary appointed State Bank of India MD for 2 years

Choudhary would hold the position of MD till his superannuation on June 30, 2024

Topics
sbi | Finance Ministry | Banking sector

BS Reporter 
SBI, State Bank of India

The centre on Tuesday appointed Alok Kumar Choudhary as State Bank of India (SBI) managing director for a period of two years. Choudhary, who was deputy managing director (finance) until this appointment, had started his career at SBI as a probationary officer.

He would hold the position of MD till his superannuation on June 30, 2024. With this appointment, SBI, the country’s largest bank, will have four managing directors and a chairman. The other three MDs are C S Setty, Swaminathan Janakiraman and Ashwini Kumar Tewari.
First Published: Tue, June 07 2022. 16:05 IST

