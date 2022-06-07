Alok Kumar Choudhary appointed State Bank of India MD for 2 years

-
The centre on Tuesday appointed Alok Kumar Choudhary as State Bank of India (SBI) managing director for a period of two years. Choudhary, who was deputy managing director (finance) until this appointment, had started his career at SBI as a probationary officer.
He would hold the position of MD till his superannuation on June 30, 2024. With this appointment, SBI, the country’s largest bank, will have four managing directors and a chairman. The other three MDs are C S Setty, Swaminathan Janakiraman and Ashwini Kumar Tewari.