As HDFC raises lending rates, here's how it will affect home loan EMIs

If you are planning to take a loan for your dream home from Housing Development and Corp (HDFC) Bank, then get ready to pay more as the lender on Thursday announced increasing its lending rates by 0.20 percentage points, a day after the (RBI) increased the policy by 25 bps for the second time in two months.

HDFC’s benchmark prime lending rate now stands revised at 16.65%, effective 1 August.

The hike will have a direct effect on the ( equated monthly instalments)-- the fixed amount you to pay to bank or lender every month on a fixed date -- as they are set to get costlier.

With effect from April 1, the interest on home for up to Rs 3 mn has been raised to 8.45 per cent for male borrowers against 8.4 per cent for female borrowers.

For between Rs 3 mn and Rs 7.5 mn, interest has been raised to 8.6 per cent for male borrowers against 8.55 per cent for female borrowers.

The interest on a loan of above Rs 7.5 mn will be 8.7 per cent for male borrowers against 8.65 per cent for female borrowers.

" has increased its retail prime lending rate on which its adjustable-rate home are benchmarked by 20 basis points, with effect from April 1, 2018," the country's largest said in a regulatory filing.

The last rate increase by the bank was on June 2, days ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy review, when rates were raised by 10 bps.

While other lenders are yet to announce a lending rate hike, some have already started increasing deposit rates. With RBI's two back-to-back rate increases, even expect to pass on the higher cost of funds to their customers.

On Wednesday, at least three - Union Bank of India, BankNSE 1.72 per cent and Karnataka bankNSE 1.60 per cent – increased their marginal cost of lending rates (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points. The largest mortgage loan providers such as State Bank of India (SBI), and have kept their MCLR rates unchanged, a report in The Economic Times said.

Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) is the minimum of a bank below which it cannot lend to the loan seekers

Relation between repo rate, MCLR and EMIs

The repo rate has a direct impact on bank’s cost of borrowing from the central bank, that means the banks will raise their MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) or charge more interest on loans. Hence, it makes costlier for lenders (banks) to borrow money.

As the of loans is linked to the MCLR, repo rate surge causes a hike in interest or lending rates. borrowers will be affected to a great extent as housing loans are taken for a longer duration. In fact, since the beginning of this year, several banks have been increasing their MCLR rates, said a Livemint report.