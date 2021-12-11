Ashu Suyash to join Kotak Mahindra Bank's board as an independent director

-
-
Ashu Suyash has been appointed as an independent director on the board of Kotak Mahindra Bank for a five-year term. The appointment effective from January 24, 2022 is subject to shareholders' approval.
Suyash, who was managing director and chief executive of CRISIL till recently, is setting up her own venture - an innovative platform for "daring and passionate entrepreneurs". She is an independent director on the board of Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Prakash Apte, Non-Executive Independent Chairman, KMB said her deep and diverse experience across the financial services ecosystem will help to chart out the next phase of the Bank’s growth.
Suyash, with 33 years of experience, has led Indian and multinational businesses as CEO, set up companies, managed and grown complex regulated businesses and driven transformation and change. Suyash is a chartered accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Mumbai.
Prior to joining CRISIL, she was the CEO of L&T Investment Management Limited and L&T Capital Markets.
She started her career with Citibank India and during her 15-year tenure there she held several key positions across Citibank’s corporate and investment banking divisions and its non-banking subsidiaries.
At present, the Kotak Mahindra Bank's Board of Directors comprises chairman Prakash Apte, other independent directors Uday Chander Khanna, Farida Khambata, Uday Shankar, Ashok Gulati. C Jayaram, Non-Executive Director; Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO; Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director; KVS Manian, Whole-time Director and Gaurang Shah, Whole-time Director are other members of board.
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd.
