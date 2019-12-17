Assam's MFI crisis may mirror Andhra's: Founder Ujjivan SFB Samit Ghosh

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) is now getting on to a higher growth orbit after having been listed. It is to widen its suite of offerings, and tailor it to specific segments, some of which are in the “pilot stage”.

But there is a worry that the developments in Assam can affect its business. Ujjivan Financial Services’ founder Samit Ghosh spoke to Hamsini Karthik on the crisis in the state and its similarities with undivided Andhra Pradesh’s micro-finance industry. Edited excerpts: How do you see the turn of events in Assam as a micro-finance player? A ...