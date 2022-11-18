Axis Bank launches 7th edition of knowledge summit 'Evolve' for MSMEs

The current edition is focused on the broader theme of ‘Indian SMEs: Shifting Gears for Next Level Growth’ with sub-themes such as 'Digitalisation to Building Indian SMEs’ and ‘Export Opportunities for SMEs in the New World Order’.

During the launch, Sangram Singh, President, Commercial Banking Coverage Group, said, "The bank strongly believes that MSMEs are the engines of growth for the nation and as partners in progress, we at endeavour to offer both financial and non-financial services to help MSMEs expand their businesses holistically."

“With an aim to strengthen our commitment and role as a true partner in their journey, we have always extended our support to MSMEs beyond the traditional realm of banking’’, he added.

hosted Evolve across 20 cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, etc according to a release by the bank.

The bank said the MSME sector has immense potential to bolster its export share and despite the industry challenges, positive trends such as government support, digital tools, improved access to and technology, trade facilitation and global markets have empowered MSMEs to leverage tailwinds and propel growth to the next level.

Speaking to Business Standard, Singh said the bank is very bullish about the MSMEs sector and that the sector is a big driver of growth for the economy. The bank has extensive underwriting norms while lending to the sector.

The topic for previous edition was “Gearing up for a US$5 Trillion Economy”. The edition highlighted key focus areas in envisioning SME’s role in India’s vision of achieving a $5 trillion economy. This platform provided a great opportunity to interact and learn with the thought leaders of the industry who have witnessed successful growth journeys over the years.