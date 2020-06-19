Axis Bank's Pralay Mondal to join Fairfax-backed CSB Bank as President

Axis Bank's former executive director Pralay Mondal will join Fairfax-backed Ltd as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT).



The veteran banker has around 30 years of banking experience across multiple business and functions, including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking, products and technology.



Before joining Axis Bank, Mondal was the Senior Group President and Head of Retail and Business Banking at Yes Bank.



He was instrumental in setting up the entire retail franchise in that bank in a short period of time. Prior to that, he had a successful 12 years stint at HDFC Bank and was earlier associated with Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.



"Mondal is a proven trailblazer who brings strong commercial banking expertise and experience to He has an excellent track record of having built retail and SME businesses, while maintaining healthy portfolio quality and service levels. I am confident that we have selected the choicest person for and that he will drive strong and healthy business growth in the years ahead", said CSB's MD & CEO C VR Rajendran.