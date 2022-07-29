JUST IN

Bandhan Bank opens its first currency chest in Patna's Deedargunj

The bank plans to open more than 530 new bank branches across the country in this financial year

BS Reporter  |  Kolkata 
A man leaves an automated teller machine (ATM) facility of Bandhan Bank in Kolkata

Bandhan Bank has opened a currency chest in Deedargunj, Patna. This is the bank’s first ever currency chest and will help in cash management for the branches and ATMs in the city.

This currency chest will help people, MSMEs and small traders with supply of currency notes to the bank branches and the ATMs as and when required, the bank said in a statement. As Patna sees a lot of cash transactions on a daily basis, the currency chest will also benefit the bank branches with storage, it added.

The bank plans to open more than 530 new bank branches across the country in this financial year. The new branches will be mainly distributed in North and West and South India.

C S Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, said “We are glad that we opened our first currency chest and I hope this will benefit all the customers directly or indirectly. The currency chest is one-step forward in enhancing customers’ convenience in the banking services that we offer.”
First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 01:53 IST

