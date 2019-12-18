Bandhan Bank's C S Ghosh is Business Standard Banker of the Year 2019

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, founder, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bandhan Bank, has had many proud moments in his professional journey. But the one he cherishes most goes back to 2002, when development financial institution Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) sanctioned a loan of Rs 20 lakh to scale up Bandhan, then a non-profit organisation.

He vividly recalls: “Two of my colleagues and I rushed to a sweet shop for Sandesh. Then we took a bus home.” So strong is Ghosh’s emotional connect with the Sidbi loan that it overshadows ...