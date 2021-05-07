Bank credit shrinks by Rs 89,087 cr in April on second wave impact

-
Commercial bank credit in India shrunk by Rs 89,087 crore in April, reflecting a lean period at the start of new financial year (FY22) and the effect of the second wave of pandemic. The outstanding credit as on April 23 stood at Rs 108.60 trillion, according to Reserve Bank of India data.
In absolute terms, bank credit usually declines in the first month of the new financial year, as it is a lean period (this trend can be observed for the last five years), CARE Rating said in a statement.
The year-on-year growth in credit has also moderated amid the rising second wave of the pandemic. The bank credit expanded by 5.7 per cent in 12 months till April 23, 2021, as against 6.8 per cent a year ago.
Bankers said it is too early to estimate the pace of credit in months ahead. What is certain is the health crisis and restricted lock-downs will hit consumption and credit demand. However, RBI's regulatory package with focus on individuals and small businesses may help to support the system.
The deposit accretion activity was low in April. The aggregate deposits of banks rose by just Rs 20,798 crore. In April 2020, deposits had grown by Rs 1.55 trillion. The outstanding deposits stood at Rs 151.34 trillion as of April 23, 2021.
The year-on-year growth in deposit was higher at 10.3 per cent (April 23, 2021) as against 9.9 per cent a year ago.
