Bank of Baroda puts Rs 28 billion non-fund exposure under watch list

Besides having direct loans worth Rs 68 billion under its watch list, Bank of Baroda has also put non-fund exposures worth Rs 28 billion on “watch”, which could turn into stress asset. The bank has also started making provisions for non-fund-based limits such as guarantees and letters of credit.

The non-fund-based exposure is about Rs 28 billion and has provision of 35 per cent of the amount — about Rs 9.8 billion. P S Jayakumar, managing director and chief executive, BoB, said that not all of non-fund-based exposure is going to devolve and some of the ...