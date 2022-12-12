JUST IN
Business Standard

Bank of Maharashtra likely to sell Rs 1000 crore of AT-1 bonds

Over the last couple of weeks, banks have made a beeline to raise funds by issuing debt instruments

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

On December 6, Bank of Maharashtra had raised Rs 348 crore through the sale of tier-2 bonds on a private placement basis at a coupon â€“ rate of interest paid to the investor â€“ of 8 per cent.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra is likely to issue up to Rs 1,000 crore worth of additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds in coming days, sources said.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 18:42 IST

