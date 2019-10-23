Bank of Maharashtra Q2 net profit jumps over four-fold to Rs 114.66 crore

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q2 results preview: Here's what leading brokerages expect
HDFC Bank: As retail growth hits 3-yr low, key financials put to test in Q2
HDFC Bank adds 2% after PAT jumps 27% in September quarter
RBL Bank's Q2 profit before tax plunges 67% as provisions jump three-fold
HDFC Bank's PBT surges 17% in Q2FY20; asset quality remains stable
-
Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 751.78 crore for the second quarter (Q2) ended September 30 (Q2FY20), down from Rs 794.34
crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Its net profit jumped over fourfold to Rs 114.66 crore in Q2, due to fall in bad loan proportion leading to decreased provisioning requirement. The total income of the
bank during Q2FY20 rose to Rs 3,295.91 crore, against Rs 3,192.80 crore in the same period previous year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU