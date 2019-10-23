Bank of Maharashtra Q2 net profit jumps over four-fold to Rs 114.66 crore

JUST IN
BS Reporter 

Bank of Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra | Photo: Wikipedia

Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 751.78 crore for the second quarter (Q2) ended September 30 (Q2FY20), down from Rs 794.34

crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its net profit jumped over fourfold to Rs 114.66 crore in Q2, due to fall in bad loan proportion leading to decreased provisioning requirement. The total income of the

bank during Q2FY20 rose to Rs 3,295.91 crore, against Rs 3,192.80 crore in the same period previous year.
First Published: Wed, October 23 2019. 00:26 IST

