BankAm's i-bankers continue to pull off deals for India Inc amid Covid-19

“I can’t say how the deal pipeline would have looked if the pandemic had not broken out last year. All that I can say is that there has been a flurry of deals and our pipeline is robust,” says Asit Bhatia, managing director for global corporate and investment banking (i-banking) at Bank of America (BankAm).

He points to the $2.7 billion monetisation for Standard Life Aberdeen through 2019 and 2020 (across seven deals): A first-of-its-kind on a sole basis on the local bourses. The last one in March 2020 was the lung-opener in deal-making after the lockdown. Then there ...