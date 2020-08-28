Banks Board Bureau recommends Dinesh Khara as new SBI chief

-
ALSO READ
India needs more banks for financial inclusion: SBI, HDFC Bank leaders
Mobile banking may become most preferred channel, says SBI's Rajnish Kumar
Debt collector at age 12, C S Setty now chases $20 billion at SBI
No pressure from govt to participate in MSME scheme, says SBI chief
SBI profit up 81% in June quarter to Rs 4,189 cr, moratorium down at 9.5%
-
The Banks Board Bureau has recommended Dinesh Khara, the senior most Managing Director at State Bank of India, to take over as the new chairman once the incumbent chief Rajnish Kumar retires in the first week of October, according to the Board's website.
C S Setty, another MD at the state-owned lender, has been recommended as the reserve candidate.
Further details awaited
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU