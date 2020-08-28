JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI's core income growth takes a hit as global interest rates decline
Business Standard

Banks Board Bureau recommends Dinesh Khara as new SBI chief

C S Setty, another MD at the state-owned lender, has been recommended as the reserve candidate

Topics
Banks Board Bureau BBB | sbi | State Bank of India chief Rajnish Kumar

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

SBI, State Bank of India
C S Setty, another MD at the state-owned lender, has been recommended as the reserve candidate

The Banks Board Bureau has recommended Dinesh Khara, the senior most Managing Director at State Bank of India, to take over as the new chairman once the incumbent chief Rajnish Kumar retires in the first week of October, according to the Board's website.

C S Setty, another MD at the state-owned lender, has been recommended as the reserve candidate.

Further details awaited
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 19:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU