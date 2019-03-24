Banks continue to rely on retail loans to boost their credit book: RBI data

Segregated data released by the (RBI) shows that continue to rely on to boost their credit book. As on September 2018, segregated date for which has been released by the central bank, personal loans — which include housing, consumer durables, vehicles, education, credit cards and other personal loans — grew 17.37 per cent year-on-year as on September 2018.

A year before, the growth was 18.49 per cent. However, are scaling back their exposure on consumer durables, though the base is also low. What the data indicates though is that are slowly restoring their confidence on the

While mining and quarrying saw a substantial jump of 31 per cent in credit disbursement, manufacturing continues to be in low single digits. Construction credit has seen some pick up after registering a de-growth in September 2017. Agriculture growth remains healthy at 14.32 per cent as on September last year. Bank credit growth (y-o-y) accelerated for the sixth successive quarter and stood at 13.8 per cent in September 2018.



