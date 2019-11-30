Banks give about Rs 72,136 crore to NBFCs from April to October 2019

• gave about Rs 72,136 crore to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) from April to October 2019, as against Rs 66,222 crore in same period last year

• are supporting companies also by buying the high retail loan pools (home, consumer loan) and SME

• After IL&FS default in Q2FY19 have turned cautious in taking additional exposure

• Giving money mostly to which extend retail and SME loans. The wholesale lenders are struggling to get extra funds

• Lenders have stepped up scrutiny of loan profile of firms. They are charging higher interest rate and higher collateral cover for exposures.