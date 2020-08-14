JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Indian Bank reports PBT of Rs 614.22 cr in Q1, operating profit rises 23%
Business Standard

Banks have opportunity to tap into rural sector in post-Covid world: Ghosh

Bandhan Bank has already disbursed around Rs 3,500 crore in rural locations last month, Ghosh said during a webinar organised by the MCCI

Topics
Bandhan Bank | Indian Banks

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Chandra Shekar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank
The lender will also start opening online accounts from next month, he said.

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Friday said banks will have an opportunity to tap the rural sector in the post Covid-19 scenario, as the pandemic has not severely effected its economy.

"The future opportunity lies in the hinterland. The rural economy is less affected. Banks, including Bandhan, would like to focus on enterprises that have a good network in rural areas," MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank Chandrasekhar Ghosh said.

Bandhan Bank has already disbursed around Rs 3,500 crore in rural locations last month, Ghosh said during a webinar organised by the MCCI.

The lenders' collection efficiency ratio has increased considerably, which shows people are willing to repay loans, he said.

MSMEs, which contribute to the supply chain, also present a potential opportunity for banks going ahead, he said.

Ghosh said banks are at present flush with funds and credit offtake is slow, and there is a need to mobilise deposits.

He said Bandhan Bank has made sufficient provisioning against risks which might surface after the moratorium period is over at the end of August.

The lender will also start opening online accounts from next month, he said.
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU