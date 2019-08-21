Banks may seek consent before allowing transfer of funds to your account

Banks may soon seek your consent before allowing a transfer of funds to your account. The Union government has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), seeking its views on a mechanism to enable willing bank customers to have control over deposits of money in their accounts.

The move is a follow-up to instances of illicit deposits — after demonetisaton — in bank accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). Under the proposed mechanism, the finance ministry has said banks will notify customers when someone tries to deposit money in their ...