BBB extends deadline to apply for NabFID Deputy MD posts to April 8

The Board Bureau (BBB) has on Thursday extended the deadline to apply for the position of three deputy managing directors at government-owned development institution National Bank for Infrastructure Financing and Development (NaBFID).

The BBB -- the headhunter for filing top-level posts at public sector financial institutions -- had invited applications for the position of three DMDs for its lending and project vertical and a chief risk officer and chief financial officer. The application deadline for the three posts has been extended to April 8 from March 21, earlier.

The salaries payable to the DMD will be market driven, and will be entitled for annual increments based on the performance and the guidelines of the institution, the BBB clarified Thursday.

The selection criteria entailed candidates must be at least 45 years of age and not more than 55 years as on January 31, 2022. The applicants must have current or prior experience in project finance, treasury, and risk management vertical depending on the position they wish to apply.

Last week, the BBB had extended the last date for applying to the MD’s position to March 25 from March 7 earlier in order to seek more applications for the top job. It is now luring applicants by stating the total compensation for the top position would be up to Rs 3.36 crore per annum.