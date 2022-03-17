JUST IN

BBB extends deadline to apply for NabFID Deputy MD posts to April 8
RBI grants three-month extension to RBL Bank's interim CEO Rajeev Ahuja
NARCL to make binding offers to lenders by March 31, say bankers
BBB recommends Alok Choudhary for SBI Managing Director post
BBB recommends A Manimekhalai to MD & CEO post at Union Bank of India
No public sector bank faced loss in last three quarters, says govt
PSBs disburse Rs 41,269 cr 'loans in 59 minutes' over three years
Banks recover over Rs 7.34 trn in six-and-a-half years to Dec 2021: Govt
HDFC Bank biz in Karnataka tops Rs 2 trn, lender leads pvt sector in state
What is RTGS funds transfer system?
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI grants three-month extension to RBL Bank's interim CEO Rajeev Ahuja

Business Standard

BBB extends deadline to apply for NaBFID Deputy MD posts to April 8

The salaries payable to the DMD will be market driven, and will be entitled for annual increments based on the performance and the guidelines of the institution

Topics
Banks Board Bureau | Banks Board Bureau BBB

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 
company, board, management, policy, marketing, plans, growth, diversity, gender
Representational image

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has on Thursday extended the deadline to apply for the position of three deputy managing directors at government-owned development finance institution National Bank for Infrastructure Financing and Development (NaBFID).

The BBB -- the headhunter for filing top-level posts at public sector financial institutions -- had invited applications for the position of three DMDs for its lending and project finance vertical and a chief risk officer and chief financial officer. The application deadline for the three posts has been extended to April 8 from March 21, earlier.

The salaries payable to the DMD will be market driven, and will be entitled for annual increments based on the performance and the guidelines of the institution, the BBB clarified Thursday.

The selection criteria entailed candidates must be at least 45 years of age and not more than 55 years as on January 31, 2022. The applicants must have current or prior experience in project finance, treasury, and risk management vertical depending on the position they wish to apply.

Last week, the BBB had extended the last date for applying to the MD’s position to March 25 from March 7 earlier in order to seek more applications for the top job. It is now luring applicants by stating the total compensation for the top position would be up to Rs 3.36 crore per annum.
Read our full coverage on Banks Board Bureau

First Published: Thu, March 17 2022. 20:49 IST

`
.