Behind large numbers: When will corporate investment cycle fire up?

It will be some time before the corporate investment cycle fires up. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) analysis of India Inc’s borrowing profile says the share of “very large accounts” (defined as exposures above Rs 5,000 crore), in bank’s corporate loan books moved up to 39 per cent in FY19, up from 33 per cent in FY18.

Of this, the share of non-banking financial companies (including housing finance companies) — stood at 47.5 per cent, up sharply from 22.5 per cent during this period. A more granular analysis of FY19 and FY18 credit data shows ...