Regulatory benefits for banks helping mutual fund industry, says RBI
On April 27, the RBI had introduced the Rs 50,000-crore liquidity line for the MF industry
Topics
Reserve Bank Of India | Mutual Funds | Coronavirus
Anup Roy Last Updated at May 1, 2020 02:54 IST
https://mybs.in/2YN7U0x
Banks will get regulatory benefits irrespective of whether they use the MF facility by the RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said all banks that are meeting the liquidity requirements of mutual funds (MF), irrespective of whether they use the MF facility by the RBI, will get regulatory benefits.
On April 27, the RBI had introduced the Rs 50,000-crore liquidity line for the MF industry and had said the liquidity support availed under the SLF-MF would be eligible to be classified as held to maturity (HTM), even in excess of 25 per cent of the total investment permitted to be included in that category.
First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 02:48 IST
