BoB, Vijaya, Dena Bank merger: The challenges in crafting a single brand

Even as the three public sector banks grapple with a tangled legacy of financials, software and branch rationalisation and employee relations, there has been some speculation over what may appear to be a trivial issue: the name of the future entity? Will it be, as some initially suggested, Bank of Baroda (BoB) with Dena and Vijaya as sub brands? Or will there be an umbrella name that captures a little bit of all banks? There are no clear answers yet and while the matter of a name may not be of pressing importance, especially when the banks are still setting up coordination panels to ...