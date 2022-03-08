JUST IN

Borrowing costs rise sharply for states on Ukraine-led geopolitical strife

Cut- off for state Development Loans up by 19 bps this week over auction held last week

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Reflecting the pressure from geopolitical tensions, the market borrowing for state governments turned costly as the cut- off for state development loans (SDL) shot up by 19 basis points this week over the auction held last week. The weighted average cut-off of the aggregate SDL issuance hardened by 19 bps to a FY2022-high of 7.29 per cent today from 7.10 per cent in the last auction.

The weighted average tenor of SDLs increased to 16 years from 13 years, rating agency Icra said. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda said SDL yields show today that not only have the ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, March 08 2022. 20:03 IST

