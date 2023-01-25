JUST IN
Digital currency to further bolster digital economy, says RBI's Ajay Kumar
Business Standard

By March, we'll be closer to pre-Covid levels: ESAF Small Finance Bank MD

Thomas says the bank expects to bring the microfinance portfolio down to 60 per cent of its book

Topics
ESAF Small Finance Bank | Microfinance

Ishaan Gera 

Paul Thomas, Founder, MD & CEO, ESAF SFB, BFSI Summit
Paul Thomas, Founder, MD & CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) was one of the few microfinance institutions to secure an SFB licence. It is now in the process of getting listed. KADAMBELIL PAUL THOMAS, its managing director and chief executive officer, in conversation with Ishaan Gera, discusses the initial public offer (IPO) plans and the return to growth after Covid-19. Thomas says the bank expects to bring the microfinance portfolio down to 60 per cent of its book. Edited excerpts:

You are in the process of re-filing the draft IPO papers. When can we expect a listing?

We are in the process of filing our papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. We expect to complete it by the second quarter of the next financial year.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 21:00 IST

