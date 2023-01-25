By March, we'll be closer to pre-Covid levels: ESAF Small Finance Bank MD

Bank (SFB) was one of the few institutions to secure an SFB licence. It is now in the process of getting listed. KADAMBELIL PAUL THOMAS, its managing director and chief executive officer, in conversation with Ishaan Gera, discusses the initial public offer (IPO) plans and the return to growth after Covid-19. Thomas says the bank expects to bring the portfolio down to 60 per cent of its book. Edited excerpts:



You are in the process of re-filing the draft papers. When can we expect a listing?



We are in the process of filing our papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. We expect to complete it by the second quarter of the next financial year.