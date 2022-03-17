JUST IN

How did a five-member external jury select the BS Banker of the Year?
Small can be more beautiful: Biz model of SFBs may need to be tweaked
Gamechanger? Private equity is set to play a bigger role in Indian banks
The coast is still not clear: Is the worst over for Indian banks?
The deadweight of banking fraud in India: What's the weak link?
Banking sector is slowly emerging from after-effects of 3 waves of Covid-19
NARCL to make binding offers to lenders by March 31, say bankers
Rupee spurts by 41 paise to close at nearly two-week high of 76.20
BBB recommends Alok Choudhary for SBI Managing Director post
BBB recommends A Manimekhalai to MD & CEO post at Union Bank of India
You are here: Home » Finance » Banking Annual » 2021

Banks, fintech firms need to collaborate to reach the unserved population

Business Standard

Calibrated approach to bank privatisation needed: Industry leaders

The government sounded the bugle on privatisation of state-owned enterprises in its recent Budget

Topics
BS Banking Annual | Banking sector | privatisation

BS Reporter 

The government sounded the bugle on privatisation of state-owned enterprises in its recent Budget.

Should public sector banks be privatised as well? What is the way forward, and how soon can this be achieved? In November 2021, “Bank privatisation: Undoing 1969”, brought together some of the best minds — former RBI deputy governor SS Mundra; former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar; BCG India Chairman Janmejaya Sinha; and former secretary to the Government of India KP Krishnan — to debate the issues. Edited excerpts: What was the purpose of bank nationalisation, and has ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BS Banking Annual

First Published: Thu, March 17 2022. 06:45 IST

`
.