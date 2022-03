Calibrated approach to bank privatisation needed: Industry leaders

Should public sector banks be privatised as well? What is the way forward, and how soon can this be achieved? In November 2021, “Bank privatisation: Undoing 1969”, brought together some of the best minds — former RBI deputy governor SS Mundra; former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar; BCG India Chairman Janmejaya Sinha; and former secretary to the Government of India KP Krishnan — to debate the issues. Edited excerpts: What was the purpose of bank nationalisation, and has ...

