Canara Bank Q3 net down 9% to Rs 696 cr due to higher provisioning

-
ALSO READ
Dhanlaxmi Bank Board approves appointment of Shivan as MD and CEO
RBL Bank: Worst may be over, but near-term asset quality pressures seen
HDFC Bank's Q3 net profit surges 18% on growth in net interest income
Diversification, deposit growth put IDFC First ahead of Bandhan Bank
Centre may have no stake in public sector banks after privatisation
-
Public sector Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent drop in its third quarter net profit to Rs 696 crore, taken together with financials of Syndicate Bank that merged last April, mainly due to rise in provisioning.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA) on a consolidated basis dropped 236 basis points to stand at 7.46 per cent at the end of December 31 2020. Net NPA fell 298 basis points to 2.64 per cent. One basis point is 0.01 per cent.
Provisioning jumped 61.25 per cent to Rs 4,686 crore for the merged entity even as most of the provisions were for the ‘others’ category. Provisioning for bad debts increased from Rs 2,488 crore in the year ago third quarter to Rs 2,657 crore in the latest third quarter, the bank's presentation filed with the exchanges showed. The provision coverage ratio was as high as 84.9 per cent at the end of the third quarter.
Operating profit rose 46.65 per cent year on year to Rs 5,382 crore. Net interest income, excluding Rs s Rs 413 crore in interest reversal of deemed NPA, stood at Rs 6081 crore, rising 14.58 per cent on a year on year basis. Net interest margin, a key profitability parameter, fell from 2.82 per cent in the September quarter to 2.80 per cent in the December quarter.
Shares of the bank fell 1.05 per cent to trade at Rs 132.20 a piece at 2.15 pm on the BSE. Sensex was down 1.85 per cent to 47,450 points.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU