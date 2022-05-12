JUST IN

Business Standard

Canara Bank to invest Rs 1,000 crore to build digital banking backbone

The bank will unveil its super app next month

BS Reporter 
A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi. Photo: Reuters
Public sector lender Canara Bank plans to invest about Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years for building a digital banking ecosystem including a super app.

The bank will unveil its super app next month.

This would involve revamping the mobile banking platform with 262 features replicating branch banking, K Satyanarayana Raju, executive director, Canara Bank told Business Standard.
First Published: Thu, May 12 2022. 00:50 IST

