Canara Bank to invest Rs 1,000 crore to build digital banking backbone

A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi. Photo: Reuters
Public sector lender Canara Bank plans to invest about Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years for building a digital banking ecosystem including a super app.
The bank will unveil its super app next month.
This would involve revamping the mobile banking platform with 262 features replicating branch banking, K Satyanarayana Raju, executive director, Canara Bank told Business Standard.