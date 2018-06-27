Canara Bank to raise Rs 10 billion under employee stock purchase scheme

State-owned will issue up to 60 million equity shares to its staff to raise up to Rs 10 billion under

The bank has plans to raise Rs 70 billion during 2018-19.

"The board has decided to raise equity share capital up to Rs 600 million ( i e up to 60 million equity shares), through Employee Share Purchase Scheme (Can Bank-ESPS) amounting to a maximum of Rs 10 billion," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The capital is to be raised in one or more tranches subject to mandatory/regulatory approvals from various agencies, including the government.

The government in March 2017 had allowed public sector to offer stock options to their employees, aimed at retaining experienced hands and better incentives besides a means of capital raise.

Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank and United Bank have already announced their plans under employee stock option schemes.

