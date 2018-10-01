CARE Ratings put certain YES Bank debt instruments on credit watch

The Senior and Tier-II instruments issued by the Bank, which were upgraded to AAA with a stable outlook from AA+ on July 5, 2018, now carry a rating of AAA credit watch with developing implications

had put some of its debt instruments on ‘credit watch with developing implications’, on account of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent communication restricting the tenure of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer till January 31, 2019, the bank said on Monday.

“The Senior and Tier-II instruments issued by the Bank, which were upgraded to with Stable Outlook from CARE AA+ on July 5, 2018, now carry a rating of ‘ (credit watch with developing implications),” said in a press release.