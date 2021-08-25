Carol Furtado to be Ujjivan SFB's interim CEO after surprise exit of Chugh

-
ALSO READ
Nitin Chugh's exit, provisioning concern to weigh on Ujjivan SFB: Analysts
Street concerned over Ujjivan SFB's asset quality hit in Q4; stock sinks 3%
Nitin Chugh resigns as MD & CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
We will take the white-label route to credit cards: Ujjivan SFB CEO Chugh
Ujjivan SFB slips 8%, hits record low on resignation of MD & CEO
-
Ujjivan Small Finance has appointed Carol Furtado as the officer on special duty (OSD) of the bank, with effect from August 26, 2021, after the surprise resignation of the current chief executive officer (CEO) Nitin Chugh, citing personal reasons.
In a meeting held on Wednesday, the bank’s board of directors decided that she will also take over as the interim CEO of the bank post Chugh’s exit from the bank, effective September 30.
In an exchange notification, the bank has said Furtado will be leading the charge of handling the day-to-day operations of the bank and has been authorised to exercise such powers and perform such functions on behalf of the bank which was granted and was being exercised by Chugh in his capacity as MD & CEO of the bank.
Her appointment as the interim CEO is, however, subject to the approval banking regulator. Furtado is currently serving as the CEO of Ujjivan Financial Services, the holding company of the bank, a post she has to resign from to be appointed as the OSD of the bank.
She had worked with foreign banks before joining Ujjivan in 2005. She was part of the bank till April 2021 as the head of the operations of the bank. She has previously worked in ANZ Grindlays Bank, Bank Muscat S.A.O.G., and Centurion Bank Limited.
Chugh, who was appointed MD & CEO of the small finance bank in December 2019, resigned from his position last week, amid a sharp spike in bad assets of the lender in the quarter gone by.
Not only Chugh, but the lender has seen big churn at the top with six board-level resignations and the chief financial officer (CFO). The CFO resigned soon after the first quarter ended in June 2021. The bank has also seen a spate of resignations at the middle level and the field staff.
Samit Ghosh, non-executive chairman, Ujjivan Financial Services, has iterated that the portfolio quality of the lender and the high level of attrition in the last six months are his two biggest concerns, which have to be addressed.
In Q1 of FY22, the lender suffered a loss of Rs 233 crore due to heavy provisioning for its bad assets, which saw a 236 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise. Asset quality of the lender also deteriorated sharply, with its gross non-performing assets (gross NPAs) rising to 9.8 per cent at the end of the June quarter (Q1 of FY22) from 1 per cent in Q1 of FY21.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU