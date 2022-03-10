JUST IN

Centre lures candidates for DFI's top job with hefty pay package

The DFI is preparing to commence its operation in the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

After failing to get adequate response to head its Development Finance Institution (DFI), the Centre has sought more applications for the top job of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) by luring applicants with hefty pay package and relaxing the eligibility criteria.

Extending the last date for applying for the post of managing director (MD) of NaBFID, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) — headhunter for filing top-level posts at public sector financial institutions — has notified that the total compensation — total of fixed pay and ...

First Published: Thu, March 10 2022. 06:02 IST

