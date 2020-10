Centre may have no stake in public sector banks after privatisation

The government is veering towards the view that exiting a public sector bank should be total when it is privatised. To make the sale attractive, however, the government wants the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to relax the rules on ownership in private-sector banks.

A top government source said there had been intense discussion among the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the finance ministry, and the RBI on what level of stake should be retained. There have also been talks with specialists outside the government this financial year, particularly since July, when the PMO had asked the ...