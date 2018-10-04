Chanda Kochhar quits ICICI Bank, Sandeep Bakhshi appointed as CEO & MD

JUST IN
Sandeep Bakhshi's appointment will be for a period of five years until October 3, 2023

Press Trust of India 

ICICI Bank Managing Director Chanda Kochhar has resigned from the bank with immediate effect.

The board of the bank has accepted the request of Kochhar to seek early retirement, according to a regulatory filing.

"The board accepted this request with immediate effect. The enquiry instituted by the board will remain unaffected by this and certain benefits will be subject to the outcome of the enquiry," the bank said Thursday.

The board has decided to appoint Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

His appointment will be for a period of five years until October 3, 2023, subject to various approvals.
