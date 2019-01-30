Chanda Kochhar breached code of conduct, has lost job: ICICI Bank

Citing the B N Srikrishna Panel report, said that former MD & CEO violated the bank’s code of conduct and framework for conflict of interest. The bank has decided to treat Kochhar’s leave from the bank as a termination and claw back her bonuses from April 2009 to March 2018.

The bank’s probe set up under former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna submitted its report on allegations against Kochhar in a bank board meeting on Wednesday.

“ was in violation of the Code of Conduct, its framework for dealing with conflict of interest and fiduciary duties, and in terms of applicable Indian laws, rules and regulations,” said the report.

The bank said that the bank’s processes were rendered ineffective due to Kochhar’s lack of diligence and approach with respect to annual disclosures and avoidance of conflict.

The bank will revoke all of Kochhar’s existing and future entitlements such as any unpaid amounts, unpaid bonuses or increments, unvested and vested & unexercised stock options, and medical benefits. This is in addition to a clawback of all bonuses paid from April 2009 until March 2018. The bank added that it would take further actions as may be warranted in the matter.

The probe led by Srikrishna was assisted by a law firm, and a forensic and investigative services firm for the conduct of the enquiry. The bank said that there are no implications of the Enquiry Report on its published financial statements for the relevant periods.

Last week, The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) filed an FIR against Kochhar regarding quid-pro-quo allegations in a loan given to Videocon group. The FIR also mentioned that the role of former chairman KV Kamath and current MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi along with other senior bankers into the matter would be examined.

In June, the bank had announced that Kochhar will be on leave till the probe is completed and appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as its Chief Operating Officer and interim CEO. Bakhshi officially took charge as CEO in October, as Kochhar sought early retirement. The bank had stated that the probe into Kochhar would continue and the Srikrishna report was supposed to be released in November 2018 but was delayed.