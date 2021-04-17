Citi may be spoilt for choice for consumer business suitors: Analysts

An intense pricing war can be expected among potential suitors for Citibank India’s assets as virtually every bank would line up to acquire its retail business, in part or full, analysts say. However, the process to exit the business and find new buyers will not be hurried and will likely take more than a year to complete, they say.

As of now, business continues as usual, and one can still open accounts with Citibank and get credit cards, if qualified. Citigroup on Thursday announced that it was exiting retail banking in India and 12 other countries across Asia and parts of ...