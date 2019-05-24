Corporation Bank plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore capital in two years

Public sector lender (Corp Bank) plans to raise of up to Rs 4,000 crore over two years to back loan growth. The bank plans to look at a combination of equityand tier I based on market conditions.

The Mangaluru-based bank would look at raising Rs 2,000 crore in the second or third quarter of the current financial year (2019-20) and the balance in 2020-21, said P V Bharathi, managing director and chief executive, at an analyst meet on Friday in Mumbai. The bank's stock closed flat at Rs 24.75 per share on today.

While the present base is comfortable, the bank will require additional capital for expanding the loan book. "Moreover, as a listed entity, SEBI regulations require us to bring down promoter holding from about 93 per cent to about 75 per cent," she said.

The bank will also have the benefit of retained earnings in the current financial year as it is working to report profits from first quarter (Q1FY20), she added.

The lender's capital adequacy ratio was 12.30 per cent with (CET 1) of 10.39 per cent in March 2018. The bank came out of Reserve Bank of India Prompt Corrective Action regime in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Referring to the pace of lending in FY20, Bharathi said that the bank had taken a conservative growth estimate of 7-9 per cent for this year. It will be slow and steady growth in all segments, Bharati said.

In 2018-19, the loans portfolio rose from Rs 1.19 trillion in March 2018 to Rs 1.21 trillion in March 2019.

The lender is spreading across all sectors – especially retail, agriculture and MSME, mid corporate and large corporates and has a portfolio of Rs 20,000 crore under each bucket.