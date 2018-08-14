Cosmos Bank hit by Rs 940 mn cyber hack; probe finds Hong Kong as source

bank, one of the oldest cooperative in the country, was hacked over the past fortnight and around Rs 940 million has been transferred to bank accounts outside the country. It has been alleged that the source of the attack originates in Hong Kong, however, sources said that Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawals have been traced across 28 countries.

Sources within the Pune cyber cell and Maharashtra Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-MH) confirmed the development to Business Standard, stating that a First-Information Report (FIR) was filed by the bank's management early this morning (at around 1 am).

is running a parallel investigation into the cyber-attack on Banks' server, alongside the Pune police and cyber cell.

In the FIR, registered at the Chatushrungi police station in Pune, the banks' management states that there was a malware vulnerability in its switch which is located at the bank's headquarters on Ganeshkhind Road (Pune).

The unidentified hackers had executed money transfers on two separate occasions - August 11 and August 13 - which raises the question of why pro-active measures were not taken on the first night itself. Initially, Rs 805 million was transferred to a foreign bank in 14,849 separate transactions via debit card(s), and another Rs 139 million was transferred via the network.

Around 500 customers' accounts have been affected, according to reports.



Police officials say that investigations have begun but so far the conclusion is that the attack took place from Hong Kong. When asked if there is any evidence that the hackers could have purposefully led 'breadcrumbs' to the Chinese special administrative region, a senior police official said, "it is too early to tell, a detailed analysis needs to be done which will take time."

In March 2017, Quick Heal Technologies notified the banks' management of a RIG Exploit kit vulnerability on its website. Essentially the ransomware termed 'Cerber Ransomware' encrypts all documents, photos and other files of the users' machine which will only be handed back if the user pays money.

In its report, Quick Heal stated that the bank must update their "Windows Operating Systems with the latest security patches and use security solutions." Most cyber exploits or hacks take place because of a lax attitude from institutions when it comes to ensuring their computer networks are secured and are updated with the latest operating systems and security protocols.

The fact of this event raises a large question of the systemic cyber vulnerability of the country's cooperative banks, especially in the case of which had recently implemented a state-of-the-art (physical) security and surveillance system for its head office.

Officials at the bank will hold a press conference later Tuesday.

Business Standard will update this story as and when more details emerge.