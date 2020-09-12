Covid-19 crisis: Bank credit shrinks by over Rs 54,000 cr in August

Reeling under severe demand destruction due to Covid-19 pandemic, in India shrunk by over Rs 54,000 crore in August to Rs 102.11 trillion (August 28, 2020). The outstanding credit was at Rs 102.65 trillion as on July 31, 2020.

According to (RBI) data, the year-on-year growth in credit was 5.5 per cent for the fortnight ended August 28, 2020, same pace seen in the previous fortnight (August 14, 2020). The credit growth was in double digits (10.2 per cent – August 30, 2019) in the same period last year.

CARE Rating, in a statement said the slowdown reflect weak demand and risk aversion in the banking system.

The month of August 2020 saw further easing of restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19 pandemic and stepped credit disbursals to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under government-guaranteed credit scheme. Yet, the incremental credit growth is weak, bankers said.

CARE said additionally, the scheduled Commercial are cherry picking their credit portfolios with caution due to asset quality concerns. With economic activities remaining subdued, the overall is expected to remain slower in the near term, it said.

India’s economic growth took a severe knock in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY21) with the gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking by 23.9 per cent in April-June 2020 (Q1Fy21) in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic.

The garnered little over Rs 15,000 crore in deposits in August. Banks added about Rs 96,255 crore in fortnight ended August 28, 2020 while they had seen decline of Rs 80,849 crore in the previous fortnight (August 14, 2020). The outstanding deposits of banking system were at Rs 141.76 trillion (August 28, 2020) as against Rs 141.61 trillion (July 31, 2020).

The year-on-year growth in deposits was 10.9 per cent, a shed lower than 11 per cent clocked in the previous fortnight. The pace of growth in deposits is on par with trend in the same period last year.

With widening gap in pace of deposit acceration and loan expansion, the credit to deposit ratio (C\D) has been falling every fortnight. The C\D ratio was 72.03 per cent on August 28, 2020, down from 73.48 per cent in early June 2020, RBI data showed.